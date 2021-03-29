Historic river pollution threatens coastal Great Lakes fish

Researchers paired those fingerprints with around 500 samples of organisms, sediments and water from the lower St. Louis River to get a good idea where fish were feeding and picking up mercury. Scientists also compared their findings in the harbor to sediment and fish samples collected from the Bad River on Lake Superior, which has no known sources of industrial contamination.

The study found that mercury concentrations in sediments within the St. Louis River estuary were on average 10 times higher than the Bad River. Mercury contamination was most severe within Howards Bay in Superior, which is part of a shipyard in the port. A multi-million dollar effort is currently underway to clean up contamination in the bay.

Janssen said their findings also show that historical contamination is cycling through the river’s food web, which could extend out into Lake Superior.

“If an angler is catching a walleye or something else offshore, and it fed near the contaminated zones, it’s a potential that they have higher mercury and that mercury is from legacy contamination,” said Janssen.