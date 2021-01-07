Holding company buys Lake Michigan car ferry SS Badger

LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) — A coal-fired ferry that carries people and cars across Lake Michigan between Michigan and Wisconsin has been sold.

Interlake Holding Co. announced Wednesday that it bought the SS Badger, The Ludington Daily News reported.

The Middleburg Heights, Ohio-based company also purchased the tug-barge Undaunted/Pere Marquette 41, the mothballed ferry SS Spartan, and the Lake Michigan Carferry and Pere Marquette Shipping companies.

“I think we’ve always been interested in the Pere Marquette and the Badger,” said Mark Barker, Interlake president. “We’re just excited to acquire this vessel and this operation. It is really iconic and historic."

The 410-foot (125-meter) SS Badger launched in 1952 and hauled railcars across Lake Michigan from 1953 to 1990. It was converted into a car and passenger ferry and can carry 600 people and 180 vehicles.