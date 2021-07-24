Holistic healing system offered as antidote to virus, stress

Shah says another important Ayurvedic principle is that people are circadian beings — they work well from sunrise to sunset. “So, one of the big things that I tell anybody that comes to see me is establish routine around eating because then your body knows ding ding ding, it 12 o’clock you’re going to eat at the same time every day,” she says. “Granted, our lives can change a little bit, but if we establish that rhythm, then we’re going to have good agni and that’s our digestive fire.”

Another principle of Ayurveda? You are what you digest. So, enliven your kitchens, Shah says. “We want to use spices because not only do they make food taste good, they all have digestive properties to them. So we teach students, we teach clients, why do we use ginger? Why should we use cardamon? Let’s use a pinch of cinnamon here. Because every one of those spices, even if you come from an Italian tradition and your family use thyme, oregano, they all help with digestion. So that’s key,” she says.

And, Shah says Ayurveda can be used as a complement to Western medicine. “Yeah, you know, a lot of people think that clients that come to Ayurveda must believe in woo woo medicine,” she laughs. “But the truth of the matter is, is that 85% of the people that have come to my practice over the last 17 years, have been to so many doctors, and they’ve been using the Western medical approach so much, and they were looking for more, and doctors are used to it now.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WUWM-FM.