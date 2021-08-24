 Skip to main content
Homicide charges filed in crash that killed two in Milwaukee
AP

Homicide charges filed in crash that killed two in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man accused of drag racing and causing a crash that killed two people has been charged with reckless homicide.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses told police it appeared a car driven by 25-year-old Michael Howard was racing another vehicle when he struck a third vehicle, killing its two occupants on Aug. 15.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as 66-year-old Neil McCarthy and 21-year-old Danielle Jefferson, both of Milwaukee.

Investigators say Howard was going about 55 mph in a 35 mph speed zone.

He's charged with four felonies, including two counts of second-degree reckless homicide and two counts of knowingly operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, causing death.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30.

