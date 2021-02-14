 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
House catches fire after woman heats up rubbing alcohol
0 comments
AP

House catches fire after woman heats up rubbing alcohol

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Firefighters were called to put out a blaze at a Racine home Sunday morning after a woman tried to heat up rubbing alcohol on the stove in order to melt ice on her car.

Authorities say the alcohol caught fire and the woman tried to take the burning pan outside but tripped and spilled the contents on an area rug. The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage, WDJT-TV reported.

One person was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WDJT-TV.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 14

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News