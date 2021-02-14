House catches fire after woman heats up rubbing alcohol

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Firefighters were called to put out a blaze at a Racine home Sunday morning after a woman tried to heat up rubbing alcohol on the stove in order to melt ice on her car.

Authorities say the alcohol caught fire and the woman tried to take the burning pan outside but tripped and spilled the contents on an area rug. The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage, WDJT-TV reported.

One person was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WDJT-TV.

