Housing project seeks to help women involved in sex trade

In addition, a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice allowed the Benedict Center and the Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services’ Housing Division to expand their partnership with other groups, including the Southside Organizing Center, the Milwaukee Police Department, the District Attorney’s Office and the Medical College of Wisconsin to create MPOWER.

Eric Collins-Dyke, assistant administrator in Milwaukee County’s Housing Division, said the project aligns with the county’s “housing first” philosophy. That philosophy centers on providing housing to those who are most vulnerable, along with direct services such as treatment to address chronic homelessness.

Reid said the women she helps through MPOWER are perpetually in survival mode.

“Lack of housing has led to them ending up in very dangerous situations,” Reid said. “They are unsafe in the community and now unable to get away from a certain lifestyle that they are used to.”

So far, 47 women have received housing navigation services since July 2019, including 12 who were placed in a safe-haven-style house and 11 who have been placed in permanent housing, Geraci said. In addition, since July, 18 women have been placed in hotels where they are able to receive services through the Sisters Program.