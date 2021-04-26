 Skip to main content
Human remains discovered along highway in Onalaska
AP

Human remains discovered along highway in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (AP) — Police are investigating after human remains were found by people picking up litter along a La Crosse County highway.

The remains were discovered along an embankment near Highway 53 in Onalaska Sunday, authorities said. Officials at the scene said it appears the remains had been there for some time. And, it could take several weeks or longer to make a positive identification, WKBT-TV reported.

Several other agencies assisted Onalaska police on scene, including the State Patrol, state Department of Justice and La Crosse County Medical Examiner's Office.

