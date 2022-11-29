 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Hunters kill 14% more deer during Wisconsin 9-day gun season

Hunters killed 14% more deer during Wisconsin's nine-day gun season this year than in 2021, nearly double the five-year average

  • 0
Deer Hunt

FILE - A white-tailed deer forages for food on April 14, 2014, at the Heckrodt Wetland Reserve in Menasha, Wis. Hunters killed 14% more deer during 2022's nine-day gun season's opening weekend than in 2021 thanks largely to snow cover that made hunting easier, state wildlife officials said Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

 Dan Powers - member, The Post-Crescent

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hunters killed substantially more deer during Wisconsin's nine-day gun season this year than in 2021 thanks largely to snow cover, relatively stable weather conditions and a lack of standing corn that deer use to hide, state wildlife officials said Tuesday.

The nine-day season wrapped up Sunday afternoon. Hunters had 24 additional hours to register their kills online. The state Department of Natural Resources released data Tuesday that show hunters killed 203,295 deer during the season, up 14.4% from last year. The average percent change in each of the past five years has been a 7.7% increase.

The higher kill total came despite fewer hunters in the woods. As of midnight Sunday, the DNR had sold 554,898 licenses that authorize a hunter to kill a deer with a firearm. That's down 1.6% from 564,440 licenses sold last year.

People are also reading…

DNR biologist Jeff Pritzl told reporters during a Zoom news conference that a number of factors played into the higher harvest total. Snow cover made deer stand out; the state saw relative stable weather over the course of the season, making life easier for hunters; and 75% of the state's standing corn has been harvested — in some areas about 90% of the corn is gone — depriving deer of cover. More deer may have survived last year's mild winter, making them more abundant, he added.

“In general, everything was pointing in the right direction,” Pritzl said.

Marathon County saw the most kills of any county with 7,356 deer taken, according to the DNR's data. That tracks with historical trends — hunters in Marathon County have averaged 6,769 kills in each of the five years to lead the state. Pritzl said that's to be expected since Marathon County is the state's largest county at 1,545 square miles, according to U.S. Census data.

Adams County saw 12 deer killed per square mile and Vernon County saw almost seven deer killed per square mile to lead the state in that category.

The DNR also recorded eight gun-related injuries and one gun-related fatality during the season. A 41-year-old man was unloading his gun in the backseat of his vehicle in Green Lake County on Nov. 20 when the weapon fired, hitting an 11-year-old boy in the chest. The boy was flown to a hospital where he died. The man and boy were part of the same hunting party.

The state has averaged 6.4 incidents every year for the past 10 gun deer seasons, according to the DNR. The agency recorded no deaths in six of those 10 years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin GOP leaders to push for 'long term' tax cuts

Wisconsin GOP leaders to push for 'long term' tax cuts

Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders say they want to tap the state’s projected record-high $6.6 billion budget surplus to make “transformational” and once-a-generation tax law changes. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Tuesday they want to eliminate a tax paid by businesses and lowering income taxes for the most wealthy filers. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has rejected those ideas in the past and Republicans don’t have the votes necessary to override a veto. Vos and LeMahieu both spoke at a WisPolitics.com event. They also both said they hoped to work better with Evers in his second term.

Wisconsin Supreme Court revokesv former judge's law license

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has revoked a law license from a former Milwaukee County juvenile court judge who had pleaded guilty to federal charges of transmitting child pornography. The state Supreme Court ruled Friday that the seriousness of Brett Blomme’s misconduct while a judge merited the revocation of his law license. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Blomme’s license was already suspended, but he had filed a “petition for the consensual revocation” of his license.

Dismissal motion could delay abortion challenge for months

Dismissal motion could delay abortion challenge for months

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says he wants his lawsuit challenging the state's 173-year-old abortion ban to move quickly but that's probably not going to happen after defense attorneys signaled they would try to dismiss the case. Kaul filed the lawsuit in June after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide. The ruling put the state's ban back into effect. The lawsuit has languished in Dane County court for almost five months. Defense attorneys say they plan to file a motion to dismiss the case, with final briefs on the motion not due until Feb. 6.  The case could end up in a state Supreme Court with a new ideological make-up next fall.

DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021

DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021

Wisconsin wildlife officials say hunters killed 14% more deer during this year's nine-day gun season's opening weekend than in 2021. The season opened Saturday and runs through this Sunday. The Department of Natural Resources reported hunters killed 103,623 deer over the weekend. That's up from 90,023 deer killed during last year's opening weekend. The annual average opening weekend harvest from 2017 to 2021 was 102,347 animals. DNR officials attributed the 2022 harvest to snow cover that made deer easier to see and track.

Boy dies in apparent hunting accident in western Wis.

An 11-year-old boy died in an apparent accident in Green Lake County during the opening weekend of Wisconsin’s deer hunt. Authorities say the boy was shot in the chest around 9 a.m. Sunday as a 41-year-old man was trying to unload his gun while it was in the back seat of a vehicle. WLUK-TV reported the boy died at a hospital. Authorities said he and the man were part of the same hunting party.

Wisconsin board: UW Health not required to recognize union

A Wisconsin labor relations commission has ruled that the UW Health hospital system will not be required to recognize a nurses union or engage in collective bargaining negotiations. The Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission found that UW Health was exempted from collective bargaining laws because the nurses are public employees under Act 10 — a 2011 law passed under former Republican Gov. Scott Walker. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that both UW Health and the nurse’s group described the ruling as an initial step in the nurse’s effort to regain union recognition.

Hurts, Eagles run past Packers 40-33; Rodgers hurt

Hurts, Eagles run past Packers 40-33; Rodgers hurt

Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers injured his ribs in Philadelphia’s 40-33 victory over Green Bay. Hurts also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC-best Eagles, who moved to 10-1 for the fifth time in history. Miles Sanders ran for 143 yards and two scores as Philadelphia rushed for 363 overall, the second-best total for the franchise. Rodgers left in the third quarter with his team trailing 34-23 after grimacing his way through a drive that led to a Packers field goal. He had already been playing with a broken thumb and took several hard hits.

Navy SEAL wins appeal of sentence in soldier’s hazing death

Navy SEAL wins appeal of sentence in soldier’s hazing death

A military appeals court has ordered a new sentencing hearing for a U.S. Navy SEAL who got 10 years in prison for his role in the hazing death of a U.S. Army Green Beret. The men were serving in the African country of Mali when the death occurred in 2017. The appeals court ruled that prosecutors had failed to disclose that a U.S. Marine who testified against the SEAL had asked for clemency in exchange for his testimony. The Marine had also participated in the hazing incident. The ruling came last week, nearly two years after Tony DeDolph received his decade-long punishment. DeDolph was one four American servicemembers who were charged in the death of Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar.

Paul Swain, former bishop of Sioux Falls Diocese, dies at 79

A former bishop who led the Diocese of Sioux Falls for 14 years has died. Bishop Emeritus Paul Swain died Saturday at Avera Dougherty Hospice at age 79. Swain led the diocese from 2006 through 2020 and was known as a humble leader. The Argus Leader reports that oversaw the closing or consolidation of smaller parishes. He also addressed child sex abuse allegations against 11 priests from his diocese who had substantiated claims of abuse made against them from 1958 to 1992. The names were published in March of 2019, along with a letter from Swain that encouraged other victims to come forward.

Neubauer reelected as Assembly Democratic leader

Rep. Greta Neubauer of Racine remains Assembly Democrats' leader in the Wisconsin Legislature. The caucus reelected Neubauer as minority leader Thursday afternoon, completing the full slate of legislative leaders heading into the next two-year session. Neubauer, a former legislative aide, represents the city of Racine. She was first elected to the Assembly in 2018. Democrats elected her as minority leader ahead of the 2021-22 session, replacing retiring Rep. Gordon Hintz in the role. Republican legislators last week reelected Rep. Robin Vos as Assembly speaker and Sen. Devin LeMahieu as Senate Majority Leader. Democratic senators on Tuesday picked Sen. Melissa Agard as minority leader.

Watch Now: Related Video

Debate on killer robots rages as robotics companies partner with police and military

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News