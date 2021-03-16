I like Ike, but Mike's OK; ranked-choice voting gets a look

Virginia Democratic Rep. Don Beyer has been pushing the idea for more than five years. He said one of the biggest obstacles is a lack of familiarity that leads people to believe it’s more complicated than it really is.

“It passes the nod test,” Beyer said in an interview. “If you take two or three minutes to explain it, it makes sense, and you get that nod of recognition.”

Fundamentally, ranked-choice voting works like this: Instead of voting for a single candidate, a voter ranks all of the candidates for a given office, from first to last. If one candidate gets a majority of the first choices, that candidate wins. If not, the last-place candidate is eliminated, and the votes that went to that candidate are now reallocated to the second choices of those voters. The process is repeated until a candidate has a majority.

Maine voters approved ranked voting in federal races in a referendum in 2016, and it was used for the presidential election for the first time in 2020.