Illinois chemical plant explosion, fires prompt evacuations

He also said firefighters had stopped using water to extinguish the blaze because they don’t want the runoff to enter the nearby Rock River.

“We don’t want an environmental nightmare to occur,” he said.

It could be “several days” before the fluids that caught fire burn out, he said.

Crews from the 40 or so fire departments that responded to the blaze were fanning out to respond to spot fires, grass fires, and burning debris that the wind pushed into the community. Wilson said those fires were caused by burning pieces of cardboard boxes and chunks of wooden pallets, not chemicals falling from the sky.

Trisha Diduch, the planning and development administrator for Rockton, said she estimates about 1,000 people are affected by the 1-mile radius evacuation order, she said.

One of those residents was 29-year-old Alyssa King. She said after she walked outside to see black smoke and what appeared to be pieces of cardboard boxes and “small chunks of the building” falling from the sky, she called a police non-emergency line. “You gotta go,” she said she was told.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.