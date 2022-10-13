 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

In Milwaukee, Latinos fed up with crime weigh GOP appeal

On Milwaukee’s largely Hispanic, working-class south side, voters are fed up with rampant lawlessness

  • 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — In two decades of street outreach on Milwaukee’s south side, evangelical pastor Marty Calderon has offered Bible study, gang prevention, a safe place to stay for those battling addiction, and help getting jobs for those newly released from prison.

But as he’s watched rising crime threaten those efforts to “clean up” his impoverished neighborhood, Calderon started bringing Republican politicians to his ministry, God Touch.

He hopes the largely Hispanic, working-class community will hear what they can do for it – and the conservative candidates will learn these voters’ reality, especially their immigration journeys.

“We’ve never had the Republicans come as strong as they are. … I’m very cautious doing this because I just don’t want people thinking they’re going to come get a vote,” Calderon said in his sanctuary, adding that he doesn’t push specific candidates on his community. “I’m just saying go out and vote, and pray about it.”

People are also reading…

Republican candidates across the country are seeking to expand recent gains the party has made with Hispanic voters from Florida to the Rio Grande Valley to Los Angeles. What seems to be driving them are bread-and-butter issues that Calderon’s neighbors constantly mentioned to Associated Press reporters last week – rampant lawlessness, struggling schools, and food and gas prices creeping beyond their paychecks’ reach.

Those consistently matter more to Latino voters than immigration, allowing Republicans to make inroads that constitute a “big re-alignment” – if they end up splitting their vote close to 40% Republican and 60% Democratic instead of historically a third of Latinos voting with the right, said Geraldo Cadava, a Northwestern University history and Latino studies professor.

Swinging even a few thousand votes in a state like Wisconsin – which delivered minuscule margins for Trump in 2016 and for Biden in 2020 – could impact national politics because GOP Sen. Ron Johnson is in a close re-election race with Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

A month before the midterms, Johnson was talking about the importance of “renewed faith” as he met with Calderon and other community leaders in the Republican National Committee’s one-year-old Hispanic outreach center, two blocks from God Touch.

“We’re showing up,” Johnson said of the party’s outreach in communities like this. “We have a universal message.”

Minutes earlier, Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, whose southeastern Wisconsin district is just a few miles south, had also made a stop at the storefront center, decorated with yard signs, an elephant-shaped piñata and U.S. and state flags.

These efforts encourage Hilario Deleon, 21, who grew up on the south side and, after losing his dishwashing job during the COVID-19 lockdown, got involved in Republican campaigning.

“We’ve failed in the past to be in the community,” he said of the GOP. He added that he likes to see political and faith leaders walking the walk, like Calderon's weekly food distribution. “I like to see God through people’s actions.”

Wisconsin’s elections commission doesn’t collect race or ethnicity data, but the immigrant rights advocacy group Voces de la Frontera estimates there are about 180,000 voters among the state’s Hispanics, nearly 40% of whom live in Milwaukee. Most are of Mexican origin, followed by Puerto Ricans.

And 46% of Latino registered voters consider themselves independent, according to pollster Charles Franklin of Marquette University Law School. His aggregate polling data over the last two years shows that Wisconsin Latino voters fall about halfway between whites and Blacks on political issues – and 71% identify as Christian.

“Political parties can’t take this population for granted,” said Felipe Hinojosa, a professor at Texas A&M University who studies the connection between religion and politics among Latinos.

He finds the centrality of faith to many Hispanics’ daily life doesn’t automatically make them Republican, but being an ethnic minority doesn’t reflexively make them Democratic, either.

Little wonder that bilingual canvassers were door-knocking last week across Milwaukee’s south side. They came from both Voces, which endorses Democrats, and Operación Vamos (“operation let’s go,” in Spanish), the Republican Party’s new Hispanic outreach organization.

Walking past taquerias and historic churches, founded by Central European immigrants and now attended largely by Mexican faithful, the canvassers stopped at modest, single-family homes, many with Halloween decorations but no campaign signs.

Carrying Voces’ flyers promoting “pro-immigrant, pro-working class” candidates – the Wisconsin Democrats running for statewide office – Deisy Espana, a 20-year-old college student, said the “unfair” treatment her undocumented parents suffered motivates her activism.

But “Latinos are switching over because of the lack of fulfilled promises,” she added, especially on immigration. Voces founding director, Christine Neumann-Ortiz, said she feared disenchanted Latinos might not vote at all.

Vamos canvassers faced a different kind of challenge with uncommitted Hispanic voters.

“Folks on the ground hear, ‘No one ever reached out to us before’ or ‘I didn’t expect Republicans to reach out to us,’” said Ana Carbonell, a consultant for Hispanic outreach with the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which launched Vamos efforts this midterm season in nine key states, including Wisconsin.

In a late September poll by the Pew Research Center, more Latinos said they felt that the Democratic Party “works hard to earn Latinos’ vote” and “cares about Latinos” than the Republican Party.

The historic lack of outreach to the Latino community leaves Hispanic voters to “bundle” their own issues, often based on faith, instead of buying into an “ideological package” from either party, said Ali Valenzuela, an American University professor of Latino politics. That can benefit Republicans when the focus is on the economy, as in these midterms.

Since April, Vamos in Wisconsin has contacted more Hispanic voters there than over the last three election cycles combined – voters like the woman who chucklingly told two Vamos canvassers last week, “You’re in the wrong neighborhood.”

“I can always learn more,” she nevertheless added, taking their flyers.

Nearby, Artemio Martinez, a construction worker from Mexico married to a U.S. citizen, said he was grateful Vamos knocked on his door.

As his 2-year-old daughter played with the bilingual flyer listing Republican statewide candidates under “¡Equipo Ganador!” – the “winning team,” described first as “pro-faith” and “pro-family” – Martinez said he hadn’t planned on voting.

“But if the senator (Johnson) will do something about this,” he added, referring to the crime and drug use he sees all around the neighborhood, “We will bring our support and vote so that things can change in the community.”

Working on new siding for his white home, Noah Ledezma also said he wasn’t sure if he would vote. He supported Republicans in the past, because he feels the party is more aligned with his Christian faith and family values.

But now he believes that no matter who’s in office, life keeps getting harder for working class people like him – born of Mexican immigrants, the father of five works in construction while his wife is a schoolteacher.

“All they’re doing is bickering,” he said of politicians. “You have to see the change. You have to see them working together.”

The Vamos canvassers and their literature didn’t sway him. But what might is if Johnson showed up in person to take “open questions” on a crucial topic like education.

“It’s different when you see them out here,” Ledezma said. “Let’s say I ask … ‘Senator, what are you going to do that’s going to be different?’ … And you’re hearing it from the horse’s mouth … I can say, ‘I’m going to hold accountable. Okay, you have my vote.’”

——

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge dismisses Wisconsin lawsuit against loan forgiveness

A federal judge in Wisconsin has dismissed a lawsuit from a taxpayers group seeking to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, ruling that the group doesn’t have standing to bring the lawsuit. The Brown County Taxpayers Association argued that  Biden’s order unlawfully circumvented Congress’ power over spending. They also argued the plan was discriminatory by seeking to give particular help to borrowers of color. U.S. District Judge William Griesbach tossed the case Thursday, writing that the group does not have standing to challenge the plan simply because they are taxpayers. Similar lawsuits have been filed in other states.

Wisconsin gov bids to make abortion a central issue in race

Wisconsin gov bids to make abortion a central issue in race

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he wouldn’t sign a bill that keeps in place the state’s 1849 ban on abortion but creates new exceptions for rape and incest. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels, who supported the 1849 ban before changing positions after he won the Republican primary. Michels now says he would sign a bill granting exceptions. Evers said at a Tuesday event co-hosted by the Milwaukee Press Club that he wouldn't sign a bill granting exceptions because that would leave in place the underlying law banning abortion. Polls show the governor's race to be about even.

Ex-Mississippi governor faces new subpoena in welfare case

Ex-Mississippi governor faces new subpoena in welfare case

An attorney is trying to force former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant to release text messages or other communications about the state improperly using welfare money on development of a concussion drug backed by retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre. The intent to subpoena records from Bryant was filed Friday by an attorney for the nephew of a former Mississippi Department of Human Services director. Bryant’s attorney, Billy Quin, says Monday that the subpoena is “being misused for political purposes.” Bryant was governor two terms, ending in 2020. A Human Services lawsuit seeks to recover millions of dollars in misspent welfare money in one of the poorest states in the U.S.

Judge refuses to allow partial absentee addresses, for now

A Dane County judge for now is refusing to allow local election clerks to accept partial witness addresses on absentee ballots. A group called Rise Inc. filed a lawsuit in September seeking a judicial order requiring the Wisconsin Elections Commission to tell local clerks that they must accept ballots as long as the witness address includes enough information that clerks can reasonably discern where the witness can be contacted. Rise Inc. attorneys asked Judge Juan Colas to issue a temporary order requiring the commission to inform clerks they could accept ballots under those conditions. Colas denied the request during a hearing Friday. The case will continue with a scheduling conference Oct. 17.

Wisconsin judge blocks absentee ballot spoiling

A Wisconsin judge is prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, siding with a conservative group that said the practice known as ballot spoiling is illegal. The ruling Wednesday from a Waukesha County judge who was a former Republican attorney general comes as voters in the battleground state are submitting their absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 election. Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections filed the lawsuit last month. It challenged the guidance issued on Aug. 1 to more than 1,800 local election clerks by the state elections commission detailing how they can spoil an absentee ballot at the request of a voter.

Wisconsin Democrats put abortion in spotlight

Wisconsin Democrats put abortion in spotlight

Wisconsin Democrats up for election in five weeks are putting abortion in the spotlight, with the Republican-controlled Legislature taking less than a minute to reject Gov. Tony Evers' call to create a way for voters to get a chance to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers and other Democrats on the ballot Nov. 8 are trying to turn the election into a referendum on abortion. But Evers’ opponent Tim Michels, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and other Republicans are focusing instead on crime and public safety in arguing that Democrats have failed to keep the state safe.

Crews battling paper mill fire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Authorities say crews from several fire departments are battling a large fire Friday at a paper mill in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula that began hours earlier in a warehouse. A spokesman for Resolute Forest Products says the fire in Menominee, Michigan, began about 11 p.m. CDT Thursday in a warehouse along along Michigan’s border with Wisconsin that contained pulp and waste paper. No injuries were reported. But the blaze was so large crews from five fire departments were called to the scene. A company spokesman says the fire began in a warehouse that Montreal-based Resolute Forest Products rents on the site of Resolute’s Menominee recycled pulp mill.

Wisconsin AG candidates Toney, Kaul to debate at state bar

Attorney general candidates Eric Toney and Josh Kaul are scheduled to debate at the State Bar of Wisconsin's headquarters later this month. Officials with the state bar confirmed the debate has been set for Oct. 27 at the bar's headquarters in Madison. Toney, a Republican, is currently serving as the Fond du Lac County district attorney. Kaul, a Democrat, is trying to win a second term as attorney general. Toney has been working to portray himself as a tough-on-crime prosecutor. Kaul has built his campaign around a lawsuit he filed seeking to undo Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban as well as his efforts to advance gun control legislation.

Minnesota AG sues Fleet Farm over gun sales to straw buyers

Minnesota AG sues Fleet Farm over gun sales to straw buyers

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing Fleet Farm, alleging  the retailer negligently sold firearms to two straw buyers, including one gun that was used in a shootout in a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 bystanders injured. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, alleges that Fleet Farm ignored multiple red flags, including sales of multiple guns in single purchases. It alleges that Fleet Farm stores sold the two at least 37 firearms. Company officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ellison, a Democrat, is facing a stiff re-election challenge from Republican candidate Jim Schultz, who has made violent crime his top issue.

Absentee ballot spoiling court ruling put on hold

A Wisconsin appeals court has put on hold a lower court’s ruling from last week prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, blocking at least temporarily the order sought by a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans. The appeals court on Monday granted the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s request for a temporary stay while the court decided whether to hear the appeal on the practice known as ballot spoiling. The appeals court gave both sides until noon on Wednesday to submit arguments. The legal fight comes as Wisconsin voters are returning absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 election.

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts survey Hurricane Ian damage to help improve storm surge forecasts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News