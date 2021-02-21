Indiana county seeks repayment for police fugitive manhunt

Crystal Cook, the president of REDI Transports, said in a statement that the company had received the commissioners' notice of their “intent to recover the costs associated with the capture of Leon Taylor." She said the company planned to “request a further breakdown of expenses to review" but was declining further comment.

Taylor escaped on Dec. 14 after a transport van was in the drive-through of a McDonald’s restaurant in Gary as a REDI Transports agent was moving him from Texas via O’Hare International Airport to the Lake County Jail.

He was recaptured on Dec. 30 in East Chicago by Lake County officers.

Before his recapture, Lake County authorities said video of Taylor's escape from the van contradicted the driver’s story that Taylor jumped through an open window while the vehicle was stopped at a McDonald’s drive-through.

