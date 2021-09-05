Infant's body discovered outside Milwaukee funeral home

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say an infant whose body was discovered Friday was placed outside a Milwaukee funeral home.

Police said the cause of death is undetermined and the case remains under investigation. Police said they are looking for the parents of the child.

The baby was found by employees of Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home. The workers noticed a black tote bag in a corner up against the building’s wall. The infant was wrapped in a blanket inside the bag, WJDT-TV reported.

“It’s horrifying,” said Trina Hall said, who lives near the scene.

Joyce Felker, executive director of The Parenting Network, told the TV station people who are “in the moment” have other options. It's legal in Wisconsin to anonymously relinquish an infant less than 72 hours old to a police station or hospital.

