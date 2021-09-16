Investigation requested into any mistreatment at Fort McCoy

SPARTA, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Reps. Gwen Moore and Ilhan Omar have asked the secretary of defense to investigate claims of possible mistreatment of Afghan refugees staying at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin.

Moore, of Wisconsin, and Omar, of Minnesota, wrote a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III on Wednesday about concerns raised with their offices about conditions at Fort McCoy, including families lacking access to basic necessities and staff speaking in a “rude, condescending manner” to refugees.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported this week that many Afghan refugees staying at Fort McCoy still had not been able to get a new set of clothes and that there were long lines for meals.

Thomas Gresback, a Fort McCoy spokesperson with the Department of Homeland Security, said the base initially experienced supply chain issues, but that has been addressed and clothing is being distributed as fast as possible.

The base said personnel seek “constant feedback” from the Afghans on how they can improve the refugees’ stay.