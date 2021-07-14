Investigator was shot at least twice by Wisconsin suspect

“Then rummaged through his pockets to find a set of car keys to get into his vehicle, to find out he didn’t want that car. He got out of that vehicle, and found another random person driving to the gas station ... and he shot at that person. That person got out of there as fast as they could,” the sheriff told the county board.

The sheriff has said a motive for the initial shooting has not been determined. Schmaling said he had watched video of the Pilot Travel Center shooting and described it as an execution.

The suspect then got back into his vehicle and sped off to the Mobil station, where he encountered the investigator pumping gas into his unmarked squad car, officials said.

“This individual, is clear to me after watching the video, had no idea who he (the suspect) is about to encounter. And this, we’re splitting seconds here. He came out, gun drawn and approached the investigator, and started to shoot at him. We are again splitting seconds. The investigator immediately began firing back at him, falling to the ground and taking on at least two rounds, and then firing back at him, ” Schmaling said.

The sheriff said he finds some relief that it was his investigator that the suspect approached at the Mobil station instead of a random citizen.

"Because he was armed and he was trained. He knew what to do when somebody came at him. Otherwise, this maniac would’ve gone on another rampage,” Schmaling said.

