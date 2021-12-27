 Skip to main content
Investigators probe Marquette County mobile home explosion

Investigators are working to figure out why a Marquette County mobile home blew up on Christmas Day

MONTELLO, Wis. (AP) — Investigators are working to figure out why a Marquette County mobile home blew up on Christmas Day.

The Princeton Fire and Rescue Department issued a news release Monday saying the sheriff’s deputies received a call about 1:38 p.m. on Saturday that a mobile home in Mecan Township had exploded. The blast scattered debris throughout the area.

The home wasn't occupied and no injuries were reported, according to the news release.

The Princeton Fire and Rescue Department and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.

