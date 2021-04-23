Investigators probing why plane crashed in field

FARIBAULT, Minn. (AP) — Federal investigators are trying to determine why a small plane crashed in a field just near the Faribault Airport.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the 2017 Piper single-engine plane took off from the airport Thursday afternoon and crashed into a plowed field about a half-mile from the runway. The plane's two occupants, 25-year-old pilot Skyler Hackett of Prior Lake and 33-year-old passenger Todd Guyette of Osceola, Wisconsin, were not hurt.

The sheriff’s office says the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Traffic Safety Board are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0