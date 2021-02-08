Jakes's junkies: Website wows Wisconsin weather watchers

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — There are many ways to find out about the weather: TV and radio reports, websites, newspapers — and even poking your head outside to see if you need to wear a hat.

Folks in these parts also have Jake’s Kenosha Area Weather Page on Facebook, with regular postings from Jake Hoey.

The Kenosha native — who works for the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau — earned a degree in meteorology from the University of Oklahoma and posts weather information specifically for the Kenosha area.

His interest in all things weather-related started years ago.

“It always amazed me that one of the only things that had the power to get me out of school was the weather,” he said.

He started his weather page in October of 2013 “as a means for me to both fill a gap in local weather information between the two major cities of Chicago and Milwaukee and to continue my involvement in meteorology as I took a job outside my field.”

His passions — weather and tourism — have at times collided.

“I obviously have a love for weather,” Hoey said. “Beyond the classroom, I fondly remember storm chasing trips with my friends in Oklahoma hunting tornadoes.”