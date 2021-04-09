Janesville man charged in U.S. Capitol breach

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered a Janesville man charged in the U.S. Capitol breach to stay away from the nation's capital unless he has business in court.

Michael Fitzgerald, 42, is charged in the District of Columbia with illegally entering the Capitol Jan. 6 when a mob of Trump supporters created havoc as lawmakers were certifying the results of the November presidential election. Five people were killed in the chaos.

U.S. Magistrate Stephen Crocker on Thursday also ordered Fitzgerald to wear an ankle monitor while his case is pending.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman said the monitor was requested by prosecutors in Washington, who have sought the condition for everyone charged in the riot who is not in custody.

Fitzgerald’s attorney, Mark Eisenberg, objected to the ankle monitor request, telling Crocker that Fitzgerald would not want to jeopardize his family by failing to comply with court orders.