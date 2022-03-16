Jarchow raises $200,000 for AG race since January

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican attorney general hopeful Adam Jarchow said Wednesday he's extending his fundraising lead over primary opponent Eric Toney, saying he's raised $200,000 in the two months since he officially entered the race.

Jarchow, a former state legislator, and Toney, the current Fond du Lac County district attorney, are set to meet in the Aug. 9 Republican primary. The winner will advance to face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the Nov. 8 general election.

Toney entered the race last April. He reported raising about $85,000 over the last nine months of the year. Jarchow officially launched his campaign Jan. 19.

Jarchow announced the $200,000 figure in a statement. He didn't include a donor list.

Toney's campaign didn't immediately respond to an email Wednesday morning seeking comment.

The next round of official campaign finance reports are due to the state Ethics Commission in July. Those reports will provide a complete accounting of funds raised and spent as well as donors over the first six months of 2022.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0