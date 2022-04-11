 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Johnson acknowledges his company, others benefited from law

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told backers at a recent event in Wisconsin that his plastics company benefitted from a key provision he pushed for in former President Donald Trump’s tax bill in 2017, addressing a line of attack being made against him during his reelection bid

  • 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told backers at a recent event in Wisconsin that his plastics company benefitted from a key provision he pushed for in former President Donald Trump's tax bill in 2017, addressing a line of attack being made against him during his reelection bid.

Johnson made the comments in reaction to a question from an audience member at an event Friday in Medford, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday.

Johnson said that his company, Pacur LLC, some of his prominent donors and many other businesses benefitted from the small-business tax provision.

“Now, did my business benefit? Sure. Did some of my donor businesses? Sure. When you give tax relief to everybody, everybody benefits,” Johnson said. The Journal Sentinel posted audio of the interaction.

“So they want to make it sound like I carved out some loophole for a couple of people," Johnson said in reference to attack ads on the issue. "What I did is I made sure that 95% of American businesses weren’t left behind in tax reform. I’m really proud of that achievement.”

People are also reading…

Johnson is seeking a third term in November. Nearly a dozen Democrats are running for a chance to take him on in a seat that could determine majority control of the Senate.

ProPublica reported in August that the tax break Johnson championed resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in deductions to megadonors who funded his campaigns.

Johnson’s campaign spokesman, Jake Wilkins, said the audio “is exactly what Senator Johnson has said in public and private for years."

“Despite strong opposition, he secured tax relief for more than 90% of U.S. businesses who benefited from it after it became law," Wilkins said. "It is a gross distortion to imply his tax cuts were a special deal for a few. His tax cuts benefited the many.”

Johnson, in his comments at the Friday meeting, criticized the “distorted attack ads” that have run against him.

“They said I doubled my wealth,” he said. “That’s true.”

Johnson explained that after he got elected in 2010, he took all of his “marketable securities” and placed them in cash so that he would have no conflicts.

He said the reason his wealth doubled is that he sold his business.

“I sat on cash,” he said. “I’m still sitting on cash. I knew during the COVID recession that this was a good time to invest in the stock market. I didn’t. I stayed invested in, I’ve just got cash, OK.”

He added: “I’m not asking anybody to feel sorry for me.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Officials: Middleton doctor died in a fall during a hike

Authorities say the missing Middleton surgeon found dead in northern Wisconsin over the weekend fell from an embankment while hiking alone. The body of Dr. Kelsey Musgrove was found Sunday partially buried in a steep clay bank on the edge of a river at Potato River Falls in Iron County. Officials say it appears Musgrove ventured off the hiking path and an embankment collapsed beneath her. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a statement that an autopsy shows the 30-year-old doctor died of traumatic injuries she suffered in her fall down the bank. Musgrove’s last contact with people was on March 26. She was reported missing March 30.

Officials: 2 bodies found following suspicious house fire

Sheriff’s officials say a criminal investigation is underway after the bodies of two people were found following a house fire in Marathon County. Firefighters were called to a home near Rozellville, between Auburndale and Stratford, early Wednesday and found the single-family home engulfed in flames. According to the authorities, firefighters found evidence suspicious in nature and could not locate the homeowner. The Sheriff’s Office is receiving assistance from the state Division of Criminal Investigation, state fire marshal and the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office. The victims have not been identified.

2 people seriously injured after house explosion in Niagara

Authorities say two people were injured in a home explosion Niagara, located on the Michigan border in northern Marinette County. WLUC-TV reports that the blast was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday and was heard by people several miles away. A couple in their 50s was inside the season residence when the explosion happened. They were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Officials suspect that an issue with a propane furnace caused the explosion, but the case remains under investigation. Officials suspect that an issue with a propane furnace caused the explosion. The case remains under investigation.

Faulty chemical mix causes evacuation at Fond du Lac plant

A Fond du Lac plant and some neighbors have been evacuated after a faulty chemical mixture at the business caused a yellow fog to dissipate from the building. About 90 to 100 employees were evacuated from the Milk Specialties plant Thursday. The exact concentration and type of gas is not known, but fire officials believe it includes chlorine. Neighbors were also part of the mandatory evacuation. The  Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue’s Technical Rescue Team is on the scene. According to the company’s website, Milk Specialties makes nutritional products for people and animals using milk byproducts.

Watch Now: Related Video

Philly to restore indoor mask mandate amid surge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News