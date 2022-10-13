 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Johnson, Barnes to debate in tight Wisconsin Senate race

Republican Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes are to meet for their second and final debate before the Nov. 8 election

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes are to meet Thursday night for their second and final debate before the Nov. 8 election.

Johnson, who is seeking a third term, and Barnes, the lieutenant governor, are locked in a tight race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Their first debate last week, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, was marked by both candidates repeating their well-worn positions, but breaking little new ground.

Both campaigns have mirrored arguments being made in races nationally, with Johnson focusing on crime, public safety and the economy while Barnes has tried to make it about abortion, Johnson's views on election integrity and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.

People are also reading…

Johnson, one of former President Donald Trump's most ardent supporters, has embraced controversial views during his years in the Senate and in his reelection campaign. A former plastics manufacturer, Johnson has questioned the outcome of the 2020 election, downplayed the Jan. 6 riot and touted unproven treatments for COVID-19.

Johnson and his allies have attacked Barnes as being “dangerous” and soft on crime, allegations that Democrats have said are racist. Barnes is seeking to become the state's first Black senator. Barnes has denied he wants to defund the police, despite past comments that he wanted to redirect police funding.

The one-hour debate Thursday is sponsored by Wispolitics.com, 620 WTMJ, and the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge dismisses Wisconsin lawsuit against loan forgiveness

A federal judge in Wisconsin has dismissed a lawsuit from a taxpayers group seeking to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, ruling that the group doesn’t have standing to bring the lawsuit. The Brown County Taxpayers Association argued that  Biden’s order unlawfully circumvented Congress’ power over spending. They also argued the plan was discriminatory by seeking to give particular help to borrowers of color. U.S. District Judge William Griesbach tossed the case Thursday, writing that the group does not have standing to challenge the plan simply because they are taxpayers. Similar lawsuits have been filed in other states.

Ex-Mississippi governor faces new subpoena in welfare case

Ex-Mississippi governor faces new subpoena in welfare case

An attorney is trying to force former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant to release text messages or other communications about the state improperly using welfare money on development of a concussion drug backed by retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre. The intent to subpoena records from Bryant was filed Friday by an attorney for the nephew of a former Mississippi Department of Human Services director. Bryant’s attorney, Billy Quin, says Monday that the subpoena is “being misused for political purposes.” Bryant was governor two terms, ending in 2020. A Human Services lawsuit seeks to recover millions of dollars in misspent welfare money in one of the poorest states in the U.S.

Wisconsin gov bids to make abortion a central issue in race

Wisconsin gov bids to make abortion a central issue in race

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he wouldn’t sign a bill that keeps in place the state’s 1849 ban on abortion but creates new exceptions for rape and incest. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels, who supported the 1849 ban before changing positions after he won the Republican primary. Michels now says he would sign a bill granting exceptions. Evers said at a Tuesday event co-hosted by the Milwaukee Press Club that he wouldn't sign a bill granting exceptions because that would leave in place the underlying law banning abortion. Polls show the governor's race to be about even.

Wisconsin judge blocks absentee ballot spoiling

A Wisconsin judge is prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, siding with a conservative group that said the practice known as ballot spoiling is illegal. The ruling Wednesday from a Waukesha County judge who was a former Republican attorney general comes as voters in the battleground state are submitting their absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 election. Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections filed the lawsuit last month. It challenged the guidance issued on Aug. 1 to more than 1,800 local election clerks by the state elections commission detailing how they can spoil an absentee ballot at the request of a voter.

Judge refuses to allow partial absentee addresses, for now

A Dane County judge for now is refusing to allow local election clerks to accept partial witness addresses on absentee ballots. A group called Rise Inc. filed a lawsuit in September seeking a judicial order requiring the Wisconsin Elections Commission to tell local clerks that they must accept ballots as long as the witness address includes enough information that clerks can reasonably discern where the witness can be contacted. Rise Inc. attorneys asked Judge Juan Colas to issue a temporary order requiring the commission to inform clerks they could accept ballots under those conditions. Colas denied the request during a hearing Friday. The case will continue with a scheduling conference Oct. 17.

Wisconsin Democrats put abortion in spotlight

Wisconsin Democrats put abortion in spotlight

Wisconsin Democrats up for election in five weeks are putting abortion in the spotlight, with the Republican-controlled Legislature taking less than a minute to reject Gov. Tony Evers' call to create a way for voters to get a chance to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers and other Democrats on the ballot Nov. 8 are trying to turn the election into a referendum on abortion. But Evers’ opponent Tim Michels, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and other Republicans are focusing instead on crime and public safety in arguing that Democrats have failed to keep the state safe.

Crews battling paper mill fire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Authorities say crews from several fire departments are battling a large fire Friday at a paper mill in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula that began hours earlier in a warehouse. A spokesman for Resolute Forest Products says the fire in Menominee, Michigan, began about 11 p.m. CDT Thursday in a warehouse along along Michigan’s border with Wisconsin that contained pulp and waste paper. No injuries were reported. But the blaze was so large crews from five fire departments were called to the scene. A company spokesman says the fire began in a warehouse that Montreal-based Resolute Forest Products rents on the site of Resolute’s Menominee recycled pulp mill.

Wisconsin AG candidates Toney, Kaul to debate at state bar

Attorney general candidates Eric Toney and Josh Kaul are scheduled to debate at the State Bar of Wisconsin's headquarters later this month. Officials with the state bar confirmed the debate has been set for Oct. 27 at the bar's headquarters in Madison. Toney, a Republican, is currently serving as the Fond du Lac County district attorney. Kaul, a Democrat, is trying to win a second term as attorney general. Toney has been working to portray himself as a tough-on-crime prosecutor. Kaul has built his campaign around a lawsuit he filed seeking to undo Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban as well as his efforts to advance gun control legislation.

Absentee ballot spoiling court ruling put on hold

A Wisconsin appeals court has put on hold a lower court’s ruling from last week prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, blocking at least temporarily the order sought by a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans. The appeals court on Monday granted the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s request for a temporary stay while the court decided whether to hear the appeal on the practice known as ballot spoiling. The appeals court gave both sides until noon on Wednesday to submit arguments. The legal fight comes as Wisconsin voters are returning absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 election.

Minnesota AG sues Fleet Farm over gun sales to straw buyers

Minnesota AG sues Fleet Farm over gun sales to straw buyers

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing Fleet Farm, alleging  the retailer negligently sold firearms to two straw buyers, including one gun that was used in a shootout in a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 bystanders injured. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, alleges that Fleet Farm ignored multiple red flags, including sales of multiple guns in single purchases. It alleges that Fleet Farm stores sold the two at least 37 firearms. Company officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ellison, a Democrat, is facing a stiff re-election challenge from Republican candidate Jim Schultz, who has made violent crime his top issue.

Watch Now: Related Video

‘When will it be over?’: Desperate Ukrainian civilians trapped on the front line

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News