EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The trial will remain in Eau Claire County for an Eau Claire woman accused of prostituting preteen children to men in exchange for money, drugs and alcohol.
Judge Michael Schumacher on Monday denied a motion for a change of venue for the trial of Michelle L. Mayer, 40.
Mayer’s attorney, Matthew Krische, requested the change of venue so the case could be moved to a different county to be heard by jurors there or to bring in an out-of-county jury to hear the case here.
Krische pointed to Facebook posts attached to news stories that called Mayer the devil, said she should get the death penalty and said she should be “euthanized like the crazed animal she is.”
“When we’re talking about publicity, we are not focusing solely on what the news articles are,” Krische told Schumacher in court. “If we were just focusing on the fact that cameras were in the courtroom and this was reported on, then there wouldn’t be a motion.
“I’ve read those articles, and they aren’t slanted in any way. Where we come into play here is what happens underneath those articles … what is published on (news organizations’) Facebook pages by members of the community. That’s where you see the adverse publicity come in.”
Through those forums, Krische, in court documents, noted at least 62 people living in Eau Claire County had made their opinions on Mayer and the case known.
Eau Claire County assistant district attorney Kelly Mandelstein opposed Krische’s request, arguing in her response to his motion she believes an impartial jury could be seated using voir dire — a preliminary examination of a juror by a judge or counsel — and a jury questionnaire.
Schumacher agreed,saying voir dire and possibly a questionnaire could be used in jury selection, and denied Krische’s motion.
“Most people, I would dare say, would have some reaction just to the nature of the offenses,” the judge said. “But there are also going to be people who understand that the state has to prove (its case) beyond reasonable doubt. There is a presumption of innocence for every defendant.”
That said, people living in Eau Claire County or Douglas County can easily find information about the case online, Schumacher said.
For a felony case, the county might call in 32 potential jurors, the judge said. For this case, he expects potentially doubling that amount.
The people who have shared their opinions online won’t be asked to be on Mayer’s jury, which is tentatively set for January, Schumacher said.
Mayer is facing two felony counts each of repeated sexual assault of a child, trafficking a child and physical abuse of a child.
According to the criminal complaint:
The sexual assaults of the children occurred at an Eau Claire residence.
A confidential informant told police Mayer allowed the children to be sexually assaulted and photographed naked.
Mayer would receive money, methamphetamine or cocaine from the male customers.
The informant said the numbers of occurrences were numerous.
Mayer was contacted by men on a flip phone. She did not use her regular phone to arrange these incidents out of fear of being caught.
The informant said Mayer would sometimes use drugs while the sexual assaults took place.
Mayer would give the children meth to keep them awake.
If convicted of both charges, Mayer could be sentenced to up to 50 years in prison.
Yeah I'll give you that your going to be in a bad spot no matter where you take that trial too but the to be fare that kid or kids don't have a chance so why should you. Hang her.
