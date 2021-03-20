Judge: DNA evidence in 1976 murders can be used

MARINETTE, Wis. (AP) — A Marinette County judge has ruled prosecutors can use DNA evidence collected through a phony police survey in the case against a man charged with killing a young couple in a county park more than four decades ago.

Eighty-three-year-old Raymand Vannieuwenhoven is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 25-year-old David Schuldes and 24-year-old Ellen Matheys.

The two were fatally shot at McClintock Park in Marinette County on July 9, 1976.

The cold case was revived in 2019 when a DNA sample from evidence at the crime scene was determined to be from a particular family. A criminal complaint says that samples tested from Vannieuwenhoven’s brothers weren’t a match, but a a sample from him obtained from a licked envelope for a survey on police performance was a match.

Defense attorney Lee Schuchart asked for the DNA sample to be thrown out, arguing Vannieuwenhoven’s Fourth Amendment rights were violated because police didn’t have a warrant and lied to him about the purpose of the survey and envelope, WLUK-TV reported.