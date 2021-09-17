Judge: Prosecutors can't show Rittenhouse link to Proud Boys

Rittenhouse attorney Cory Chirafisi countered that there's no evidence Rittenhouse was affiliated with the Proud Boys the night of the shootings and there's no evidence on his cellphone related in any way to any white nationalist groups. He also pointed out that Rittenhouse opened fire on three white men.

“There is nothing in this evidence that would support that the shootings were race-based,” Chirafisi said. “We are hoping to try this case on the facts."

Schroeder said nothing suggests the meeting at the Racine bar was prearranged or that Rittenhouse knew who the Proud Boys members were. The judge said it's reasonable to assume Rittenhouse was just happy to take pictures with supporters.

“I certainly would keep the door open if you can show that there is any connection between the defendant on the day in question and this organization,” Schroeder said. "But as I said before, if this this this organization embraces the defendant after the fact because he’s lionized because of his behavior, that is not something that the jury can make anything out of that would be lawful.”

