Judge: Public records requests don't have to be emailed

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Individuals are not entitled to receive public records, even routine police reports, by email under Oklahoma’s Open Records Act, according to an appeals court ruling.

State law requires public officials to “do nothing more” than to make records available, Judge E. Bay Mitchell with the Court of Civil Appeals wrote in an opinion issued April 30, The Oklahoman reported Sunday.

The court ruling stems from a request Custer County Sheriff Kenneth Tidwell had received from students of a Wisconsin journalism professor for copies of New Year’s holiday incident reports.

Tidwell said the students could have the reports as long as they came to Arapaho, a 1,900-mile round trip, to pick them up.

In an email to Professor A. Jay Wagner, Tidwell said nothing in the law “requires me to mail or email records or documents.” Tidwell worried that doing so would open the door to voluminous and burdensome requests.

In his opinion, Mitchell wrote the sheriff’s only obligation was to make the records available for inspection or copying, and that access must only be “prompt” and “reasonable.”