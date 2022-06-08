 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Judge refuses to bar 3 Wisconsin incumbents from 2022 ballot

A federal judge in Milwaukee has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to bar Republican U.S. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald and Tom Tiffany as well as Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson from the 2022 ballot over their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capital

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Milwaukee has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to bar Republican U.S. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald and Tom Tiffany as well as Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson from the 2022 ballot because they supported Donald Trump leading up to the January 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The Capital Times newspaper in Madison reported Wednesday that U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman dismissed the case on Friday. He said the lawsuit wasn’t “procedurally proper.”

The lawsuit alleged the three Republicans violated the “Disqualification Clause” of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The clause prohibits anyone from holding federal office who has taken an oath to protect the Constitution but also has engaged in insurrection against the United States. The provision was enacted after the Civil War to prevent members of Congress who had fought for the Confederacy from returning to Congress.

People are also reading…

Tiffany and Fitzgerald were among 121 House Republicans who voted to object to counting Joe Biden’s presidential electors from Arizona on Jan. 6, 2021. Tiffany and Fitzgerald also were among 138 Republicans who voted to object to Biden’s Pennsylvania electors.

Johnson was one of eight U.S. senators who signed an objection to counting Arizona’s electors, but he ultimately voted to accept them after the riot on the Capitol.

Ten Wisconsin citizens filed the lawsuit in March. The effort was funded by the liberal Minocqua Brewing Company Super PAC. It was similar to one rejected by a federal judge earlier that month seeking to keep U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina from seeking reelection this fall.

Adelman said the plaintiffs lacked standing in federal court and the challenge would be more appropriate in front of the state elections commission.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin man charged with killing 6 in botched drug robbery

A 34-year-old Wisconsin man has been charged in the deaths of six people who were found dead in January at a Milwaukee duplex. Court documents said the killings happened during a botched drug robbery. Bail was set at $1 million Sunday for Travis Lamar Birkley who is charged with six counts of felony murder. Investigators linked Birkley to thee killings with cellphone data that included a selfie that appeared to have been taken in the basement of the home where the bodies were found. A witness also told police that Birkley admitted killing the victims with his cousin.

Wisconsin GOP leader open to arming teachers in schools

Wisconsin GOP leader open to arming teachers in schools

Wisconsin’s top legislative Republican says he is open to the idea of arming teachers following the latest school shooting in Texas, while he dismissed as “disingenuous” an offer from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to find common ground. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press on Thursday that finding ways to better protect schools, including with additional police, armed security guards and armed teachers, “should be on the table.” Past Republican proposals to do that have not gone anywhere in the Legislature. And any bill to do that now would be vetoed by Evers, who is up for reelection in November.

Republican fake elector running to lead election commission

One of the 10 Republicans who attempted to cast Electoral College ballots for Donald Trump even though he lost Wisconsin is running to become chairman of the state elections commission where he currently serves as a member. Bob Spindell has been an outspoken member of the bipartisan commission and supporter of the investigation into the 2020 election being led by a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice. Spindell said Monday he is the most qualified to help the image of the commission as chair. Under state law, the next chair must be a Republican. The commission scheduled a Wednesday vote.

GOP election investigation costs rise to nearly $900,000

The cost of Wisconsin Republicans' investigation of the 2020 presidential election results has risen to nearly $900,000, about $220,000 more than initially budgeted. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired retired state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman in 2021 to investigate whether Joe Biden had somehow stolen Wisconsin from Donald Trump. Multiple reviews and court decisions have found no widespread fraud but Trump pressured Vos to take action anyway. Gableman's orginal budget was $676,000. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that invoices show the state has now spent about $896,500 on the review and five lawsuits related to it.

Police still searching search for Wisconsin cemetery shooter

Police still searching search for Wisconsin cemetery shooter

Police are still searching for whoever opened fire during a funeral at a Wisconsin cemetery. Someone began shooting during Da'Shontay King's funeral Thursday afternoon in Racine. King was fatally shot by Racine police last month. A 19-year-old woman and a 35-year-old woman were hit in Thursday's cemetery shooting. No one else was injured. Police said Friday that the 19-year-old woman was treated and released. The 35-year-old woman was awake and alert after undergoing surgery. Police said multiple firearms were used.

Wisconsin man killed in 'targeted' attack on judicial system

Wisconsin's attorney general says a man was fatally shot at his home in Wisconsin and a suspect was discovered in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in what appeared to be a plan targeting people connected to the judicial system. During a news conference, Attorney General Josh Kaul refused to name the victim or the suspect, but said the shooting Friday morning in New Lisbon appeared to be a “targeted act” and that the gunman had selected targets who were “part of the judicial system.” Kaul says investigators don’t believe any one else is at risk any longer, but that an investigation involving the FBI and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is ongoing.

Bellin, Gunderson health systems set to merge

Heath care systems in Green Bay and La Crosse are planning to merge. WLUK-TV reports that Bellin Health in Green Bay and Gunderson Health System in La Crosse are discussing a merger with an agreement expected to be completed in the coming weeks. The merger would maintain the systems' current headquarters in Green Bay and La Crosse and would place the top two positions of CEO and the chair of a newly created governing board in different regions to ensure equal representation.  Gunderson CEO Dr. Scott Rathgaber would serve as CEO and Bellin Health Board of Directors Chairman John Dykema would serve as board chairman in northeast Wisconsin.

Hot air balloon crashes into train, 3 injured

Three people are recovering from severe injuries after their hot air balloon crashed into a train in Burlington. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that police said the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday when the balloon crashed into a northbound Canadian National train. It's unclear what caused the collision but witnesses said the balloon was in distress before the crash. One witness said the balloon bounced off a building and the train hit it. Two of the balloon's three occupants were flown to Froedtert Hospital. The third person was taken to Froedtert by ambulance.

Police: New York anti-abortion center damaged by arson

Police: New York anti-abortion center damaged by arson

Police are investigating a fire at a western New York anti-abortion center as a case of arson. CompassCare Chief Executive Jim Harden says the fire was reported at about 3 a.m. Tuesday and left the building temporarily unusable. He said someone scrawled “Jane was here” on the suburban Buffalo medical building, which he said referred to a pro-abortion group known as Jane’s Revenge. CompassCare says services will resume Wednesday at an undisclosed location. Harden says the center and others like it have received threats since the leaked draft opinion that suggests the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Watch Now: Related Video

US actor Matthew McConaughey makes emotional plea for gun control

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News