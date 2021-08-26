Judge sentences 84-year-old man in 1976 double homicide

MARINETTE, Wis. (AP) — A judge sentenced an 84-year-old man Thursday to consecutive life sentences in connection with a 1976 double homicide in northeastern Wisconsin.

A jury convicted Raymand Vannieuwenhoven in July of killing David Schuldes and Ellen Matheys. The couple was found shot at a Marinette County park. Judge James Morrison said the life sentences were appropriate due to the “depraved” and “unspeakable” nature of the crimes, WLUK-TV reported.

The slayings went unsolved for more than 40 years. In 2019, investigators determined that a DNA sample taken from evidence at the crime scene came from a particular family. A DNA sample from Vannieuwenhoven — obtained from a licked envelope for a survey on police performance that he filled out — matched the sample from the scene, according to the criminal complaint.

Vannieuwenhoven also allegedly sexually assaulted Matheys, but a sexual assault charge was dismissed because the statute of limitations on that charge has expired.

Vannieuwenhoven gave a rambling statement during the sentencing hearing, criticizing District Attorney DeShea Morrow. His daughter said the only thing that Morrow proved was her father had an affair.

Defense attorneys tried to introduce evidence implicating two other possible suspects but Morrison denied their motions, setting up a potential appeal.

