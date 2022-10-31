 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judge sets 2-day sentencing hearing in Christmas parade case

A judge has scheduled a two-day sentencing hearing for a man who killed six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year

MADISON, Wis., (AP) — A judge on Monday scheduled a two-day sentencing hearing for a man who killed six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow set Darrell Brooks’ sentencing for Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 to accommodate dozens of people who want to speak at the proceeding. Prosecutors told the judge that they expect at least 36 people will speak. Brooks said he anticipates about 20 people will speak on his behalf.

A jury on Wednesday convicted Brooks of 76 counts in connection with the Nov. 21, 2021, incident in Waukesha. The charges include six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety.

Each homicide count carries a mandatory life sentence, although Dorow can decide whether Brooks could be released on extended supervision at some point. Each endangerment count carries a maximum sentence of 17 1/2 years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

