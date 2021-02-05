Judge sets bail hearing for Kyle Rittenhouse next week

Rittenhouse's attorneys have countered that Rittenhouse has been receiving threats and moved into an “undisclosed safe house” after he got out of jail. They said in court filings that they offered to reveal the address if prosecutors would keep it secret, but Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger refused, saying the address is public record.

They included an address in the filings along with a request that Schroeder keep it sealed, but Binger replied that it's just a post office box and doesn't satisfy Rittenhouse's bail conditions.

Rittenhouse, who is white, traveled to Kenosha on Aug. 25 after a paramilitary group put out a call on social media for people to protect businesses amid unrest. He faces multiple charges, including homicide and being a minor in possession of a firearm.

Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement have painted Rittenhouse as a trigger-happy white supremacist. Conservatives upset over property destruction during some protests against police brutality last summer have portrayed him as a patriot exercising his right to bear arms and raised the $2 million Rittenhouse needed to get out of jail.

Rittenhouse fired John Pierce, the outspoken Los Angeles attorney who led the fundraising effort, on Monday.