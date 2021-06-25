Jury finds man guilty of shooting wife in 1988

PORTAGE, Wis. (AP) — A man has been convicted of shooting his wife to death almost 33 years ago.

A Columbia County jury found 73-year-old Mark Wayne Bringe guilty of first-degree murder with a dangerous weapon in connection with the death of Lori Bringe.

The woman was found dead outside her home in Poynette in August 1988, the Portage Daily Register reported. She had been shot in the head.

Prosecutors charged Mark Bringe in 2018. They contend that he killed his wife in a fit of jealousy because she was having an affair with a man in Michigan. Mark Bringe argued that she committed suicide.

He now faces life in prison. A sentencing date hasn't been set yet, according to online court records.

