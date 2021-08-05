Justice Department finishes school safety grant program

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Justice has finished handing out $100 million in grants to bolster school safety, the agency announced Thursday.

Former Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill in 2018 that established the Office of School Safety within the Justice Department and provided $100 million for the grants.

Justice Department officials said Thursday the money has gone to upgrade school security systems; train police and educators in understanding adolescent mental health; train school resource officers; create a confidential threat reporting tip line available to any Wisconsin school; and fund a threat assessment study involving the University of Wisconsin and 40 schools around the state.

