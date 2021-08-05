 Skip to main content
Justice Department finishes school safety grant program
AP

Justice Department finishes school safety grant program

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Justice has finished handing out $100 million in grants to bolster school safety, the agency announced Thursday.

Former Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill in 2018 that established the Office of School Safety within the Justice Department and provided $100 million for the grants.

Justice Department officials said Thursday the money has gone to upgrade school security systems; train police and educators in understanding adolescent mental health; train school resource officers; create a confidential threat reporting tip line available to any Wisconsin school; and fund a threat assessment study involving the University of Wisconsin and 40 schools around the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

