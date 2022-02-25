 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Justices to consider if victims amendment enacted properly

The state Supreme Court will decide whether a constitutional amendment expanding crime victims' rights was properly enacted

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Supreme Court announced Friday it will decide whether a constitutional amendment expanding crime victims’ rights was properly enacted.

Voters approved the so-called Marsy’s Law amendment in a statewide referendum in April 2020. Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington ruled last year that the ballot question wasn’t phrased properly and didn’t adequately warn voters that the amendment would diminish defendants’ rights.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission appealed the ruling. The 3rd District Court of Appeals in December asked the Supreme Court to take the case directly. The appellate justices said the case presents significant questions of constitutional law and could have far-reaching effects on the state's criminal justice system.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian police arrest anti-war protestors after Ukraine invasion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News