Kaul files lawsuit to force Walker appointee off DNR board

Kaul did just that, filing a complaint in Dane County Circuit Court late Tuesday afternoon. He argues in the filing that the governor can remove any gubernatorial appointee at any time regardless of whether the position requires Senate confirmation. The lawsuit seeks a court order forcing Prehn off the board or at least a declaration that Evers can remove Prehn at his pleasure.

“Prehn's unlawful claim to the Board member office has usurped and intruded upon the Board member office, effectively preventing Naas from taking a position as a Board member, contrary to Governor Evers' lawful appointment,” the lawsuit said.

Prehn didn't immediately return a voice message left at the answering service for his dental office early Tuesday evening. DNR spokeswoman Sarah Hoye didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

DNR Secretary Preston Cole, an Evers appointee, became irate with Prehn during the board's meeting last week, accusing him of denying Naas a vote on setting the quota for this fall's wolf hunt and accusing him of sitting in someone else's chair. Prehn told him that he was out of order.