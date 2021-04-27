Kaul launches clergy sexual abuse probe

“There is no evidence that the Church as a whole and the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, have not already taken all possible steps in addressing issues surrounding clergy sexual abuse,” he said. “We also do not understand the legal basis for the inquiry. We also question why only the Catholic Church is being singled out for this type of review when sexual abuse is a societal issue.”

The Diocese of La Crosse issued a statement saying Bishop William Patrick Callahan last year publicly released the names and details of clergy with confirmed allegations of child sexual abuse. If Kaul seeks information from the diocese, officials will evaluate whether he has the authority to request it and the impact on survivors' privacy, the statement said.

Officials at the Diocese of Madison said they would also review any Kaul requests for information, but that they take clergy sexual abuse “very seriously," pointing to background checks, training on making environments safe and creating a review board. Officials with the Diocese of Green Bay issues a similar statement. A message left at the Diocese of Superior wasn't immediately returned.