Keeping with tradition, man runs 80 miles on 80th birthday

This year’s route was to Chippewa Falls and environs on day one, to nearly Jim Falls and back on day two, back to Eau Claire on day three, and various routes in the city on day four to complete the 80 miles.

Hoefgen said he works throughout the year to ensure he can finish what he starts.

“Every day my to-do list includes a physical activity,” he said, including biking, walking, weightlifting or swimming. “The variety provides a balance of strength, stamina and flexibility.”

Hidalgo said that kind of exercise regularity is important “to create the adaptive response and be safe without risk of injury.” She also cautioned those seniors who might want to emulate Hoefgen’s efforts to “start slow and progress patiently and regularly on any aerobic activity they decide to embrace” and to consult their primary care physician.

But it is important to stay active at any age, Hidalgo said, since “regular exercise has been linked to decreases in mortality, the risk of chronic diseases, nursing home admissions, development of cognitive disorders and decreased functional capacity.”

Hoefgen said he usually walks alone and carries necessities in a small backpack. He eats in restaurants if available or hits a gas station/convenience store for liquids and snacks.