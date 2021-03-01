Kenosha police officials focus on diversity in recruiting

According to data from the department, of the 57 officers hired in the last five years, 11 — or 19 percent — were women, five were Black and eight Hispanic. Miskinis said that while the demographics of the department do not match those of the community “we have made strides and hope to continue to do so.”

Miskinis said that the department is doing outreach trying to reach more people of color and women, but said it is a challenge because other departments are also competing for the same candidates. “We have to try to drive up the actual number so we can so we can be more reflective,” he said.

He said he doesn’t think people necessarily need to be coming from criminal justice college programs to make good police officers.

“I think (the most important characteristic) first and foremost is character. You have to have the ability to solve problems and communicate,” he said, saying police are often working in chaotic situations. “Having a degree does not necessarily give you the coping skills and problem solving skills you need. You could come from the service industry and possess the skills to be a good police officer.”

