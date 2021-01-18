 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenosha sergeant killed in Iron County snowmobile crash
0 comments
AP

Kenosha sergeant killed in Iron County snowmobile crash

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Kenosha police sergeant has died in a snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin, the department announced.

Sgt. Trevor Albrecht was killed in a crash in Iron County. Sheriff's officials there say his snowmobile veered off a trail in the Town of Knight Saturday afternoon and hit several trees.

Life-saving efforts were attempted on scene and continued when first responders arrived but were ultimately unsuccessful.

The 41-year-old husband and father was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to his career in law enforcement, he was also an Army veteran. Department officials say Albrecht “left a positive impact on all those he encountered.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Gov. Tony Evers announces 'We're All In' initiative and grants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News