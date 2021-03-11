Kerr wants to decentralize Wisconsin education department

Underly called Kerr’s proposal a “Hail Mary to get more attention for a flailing campaign.”

“This is a very expensive endeavor,” said Underly, who previously worked as an assistant manager at DPI. “What people want are more resources so they can hire school counselors and nurses and teachers; they don’t want to waste resources on DPI.”

Kerr said part of the intention with the shift would be to work more closely with private schools, including those that accept publicly funded vouchers that pay for some students to attend private schools. Kerr is a supporter of the voucher program while Underly wants to freeze new admissions.

If the state superintendent were to need new office space for staff outside of Madison, she would likely require approvals from other officials, according to Legislative Reference Bureau analyst Richard Loeza. New rentals would need approval from the Department of Administration secretary and Gov. Tony Evers, while new buildings would need approval in the capital budget.

Evers is a Democrat and former state superintendent who served as Underly's boss when she was at the department. He has not endorsed in the race.

