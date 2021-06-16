Key Wisconsin policing use of force bill in jeopardy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bill that would set a statewide use of force policy for police in Wisconsin, and offer protections for officers who report abuses, was in jeopardy in the state Assembly on Wednesday despite winning broad bipartisan support in the Senate.

Republicans skipped over the bill, saying an amendment was being worked on, making it uncertain whether the measure would be sent to Gov. Tony Evers along with others that ban the use of chokeholds and require the reporting of incidents when force was used.

Republican Majority Leader Jim Steineke, who co-chaired a bipartisan task force that recommended the policy changes being considered Wednesday, said he hoped the measure would still be approved later in the day.

The bill, which the Senate passed last week 30-2, creates a statewide use-of-force standard and a duty to report and a duty to intervene in certain situations in which a law enforcement officer observes another officer failing to comply with the statewide use-of-force standard.