Korean War veteran keeps serving community despite cancer

Ferris taught English abroad (he knows six different languages) and has been a steadfast voice for numerous different causes in the community, while also holding down multiple jobs at a time.

Ferris and others chalk his dedication to life up to the priorities his family instilled in him.

“My mother was that way,” Ferris said. “If she had anything at all she would take it out of her mouth and give it to you. We were always extremely generous. We grew up that way.”

His father and uncle both served in World War I, and his parents immigrated as Christians from Lebanon during religious unrest in the Middle East.

“He has a family legacy of people who have served his community and his country,” said niece Victoria Bischel of Bloomer. “They were grateful to be here and they realized that it takes sacrifice in order for us to enjoy those freedoms, and I think it comes from his parents. The generation before sets the example behind.”

Now, as Bischel described, Ferris is handing off his passion to better the community to the next generation.