Kuglitsch won't seek re-election to Wisconsin Assembly

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker from southeastern Wisconsin announced Thursday he won't seek reelection to the state Assembly this fall.

Rep. Mike Kuglitsch of New Berlin didn't offer an explanation beyond saying the time has come for him to move on. Kuglitsch has represented the 84th Assembly District since 2011. The district includes eastern Waukesha County and part of western Milwaukee County. The seat has trended solidly Republican for the last two decades.

Eleven members of the Assembly have now announced they won't seek reelection.

Republican retires include Kuglitsch; Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke; Jeremy Thiesfeldt and Gary Tauchen. Rep. Amy Loudenbeck is running for secretary of state, Rep. Tim Ramthun is running for governor and Rep. Jesse James is running for state Senate.

Democrats not returning include Beth Meyers; Diane Hesselbein; David Bowen and Sara Rodriguez. Bowen and Rodriguez are both running for lieutenant governor.

Four senators have announced they're done, including Republicans Roger Roth and Kathy Bernier, Democratic Minority Leader Janet Bewley and Democrat Jon Erpenbach.

Roth is running for lieutenant governor. Hesslebein is running for Erpenbach's seat.

