 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kwik Trip chain poised to open 800th store

Convenience store chain Kwik Trip is poised to open its 800th store this week

  • 0

HOLMEN, Wis. (AP) — Convenience store chain Kwik Trip is poised to open its 800th store this week.

The La Crosse Tribune reported the chain is set to open the milestone store in Holmen at 5 a.m. on Thursday. The store will be about 9,000-square-feet and will feature a car wash and a grocery market with fresh food delivered daily.

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip employs more than 32,000 employees across Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, La Crosse Tribune.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This multi-rotor hybrid aircraft was developed by a group of flight enthusiasts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News