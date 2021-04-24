 Skip to main content
La Crosse man charged with 4th-offense drunken driving
La Crosse man charged with 4th-offense drunken driving

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A La Crosse man has been charged with driving while intoxicated for a fourth time.

The La Crosse Tribune reported 42-year-old Vernell A. Wilson II faces one count of fourth-offense operating while intoxicated and operating with a restricted controlled substance, both felonies.

According to a criminal complaint, police received a complaint on June 23 of an erratic driver and found Wilson’s car up against a set of barricades. He was slumped over the wheel, sweating and breathing irregularly. He denied using any drugs or alcohol and told police he was tired.

Online court records indicate Wilson was charged on April 19. The records didn't list an attorney for him. He's due to make his initial court appearance on May 3.

The case was initially considered third-offense drunken driving but was upgraded to fourth-offense after he was convicted for a July 2020 drunken driving offense in Monroe County. Wilson's previous two convictions were in La Crosse County.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

