La Crosse man reaches plea deal in US Capitol riot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An Army National Guard member from Wisconsin pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and has agreed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation into the incident.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Abram Markofski, of La Crosse, pleaded guilty to one of four counts in a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, the State Journal reported.

The charge of of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Sentencing before a federal judge is scheduled for Dec. 3 in Washington, D.C.

According to the plea deal, Markofski has agreed to be interviewed by law enforcement agents about the events on Jan. 6 when a mob stormed the Capitol as Congress met to certify the results of the November presidential election in which Joe Biden defeated then-President Donald Trump.

He will also allow agents to review any of his social media accounts.