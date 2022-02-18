La Crosse man sentenced to life in shooting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a La Crosse man to life in prison for killing a man in 2019.

The La Crosse Tribune reported La Crosse County Circuit Judge Gloria Doyle sentenced 28-year-old Shavonte Thompson to life without parole Friday.

A jury convicted Thompson in November of first-degree homicide in connection with 18-year-old Javier Ayers’ death.

Prosecutors argue Thompson shot Ayers because he believed Ayers had attacked a member of his family.

Thompson has maintained his innocence throughout the case. His attorney, Patrick Flanagan, contended that eyewitness and video accounts of the shooting weren't reliable enough to put Thompson at the scene of the shooting.

But Doyle said the evidence clearly shows Thompson was the shooter.

