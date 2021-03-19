La Crosse mayor disregarded PFAS guidance on bottled water

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — The mayor of La Crosse disregarded state guidance and refused to supply bottled water for all French Island residents who have man-made PFAS contaminants in their wells, records show.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that it obtained emails showing Mayor Tim Kabat refused to supply bottled water for anyone with pollution levels below 20 parts per trillion, despite guidance from the state Department of Natural Resources that more people should get clean water. John Storlie, an environmental consultant the city hired, said in an email to Kabat in November that residents with at least 15 ppt should get water.

“Let's stick to the plan that we have presented all along — if a well is 20 or greater then we provide water. If less than 20 we do not," Kabat responded.

Other emails showed that the city established a $100,000 fund to provide water to homes with high levels of contamination, but that adding homes with lower levels of contamination would have driven up the costs to $200,000 or $250,000.