La Crosse officials to spend another $25K on bottled water

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — The city council in La Crosse has decided to spend another $25,000 on bottled water for town of Campbell residents with PFAS-contaminated wells.

The La Crosse Tribune reported Friday that the council voted Thursday to pull the money from the city’s contingency fund. The move was approved without discussion.

More than 500 private wells in Campbell on French Island are contaminated with PFAS chemicals, man-made compounds found in cooking ware and firefighting foam. The pollution has been traced to the city’s airport, which is located on French Island.

The city has already spent about $15,000 on bottled water for the town.

PFAS pollution has become a problem around the state, with contamination reported in Madison, Marinette and Wausau.

The state Department of Natural Resources policy board last month adopted rules restricting PFAS chemicals in drinking and surface waters. The rules need legislative approval before they can take effect.

The DNR board scrapped a plan to limit the chemicals in well water amid concerns about the cost of replacing wells and installing treatment equipment.

