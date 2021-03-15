La Crosse pair went on mission to find house built in a day

Census information collected by Bill Spietz shows the family of Fred and Cora Greene residing on Washington Avenue in the town of Shelby in April 1930, and it’s unclear if that was their address before moving into their new home. Bill Spietz suspects the house may have been rebuilt on the same site where the original structure burned down.

“You can tell by the pictures that Ray has given us that it’s built on concrete blocks,” he said. “The house went up pretty quickly. Not too many homes are built like that.”

The 1932 La Crosse city directory lists a Fred and Cora Green (no “e” at the end of the surname) residing at 2716 Cottage Grove Ave. with the structure valued at $1,000. Census information shows Fred and Cora had two more children and moved to Milwaukee sometime before 1940.

As it turned out, tracking down information about the home’s construction was easier that tracking down the actual house.

The article says the house was constructed at the corner of “Twenty-sixth and Johnson,” but Bill and Linda discovered the intersection no longer exists. The newspaper article made no mention of a Cottage Grove Road.

“We didn’t see any semblance of an old house,” Bill Spietz said. “We’re sitting on the side of the road going, ‘hmmm.’”