La Crosse priest flaunts 'godless' COVID protocols

“If the Injection actually worked, no one who actually took it would have cause for fearing anyone who did not. They would be ‘safe’ even if you coughed in their face. Therefore, their use of peer pressure to force you into Godless conformity is damnable," the bulletin said. “God is still the best doctor and prayer is still the best medicine,” the bulletin said.

The Tribune noted that another video of a Palm Sunday Mass earlier this year shows Altman railing about COVID-19 protocols, calling them “godless" and “Nazi-esque controls.”

“Let us be clear, God damns every single one of those godless moves, whether it be in civil government or worse, in the complicity of many of in the church,” he said. “The lowest, hottest levels (of hell) are the final burning place for those shepherds who were complicity in the godless restrictions.”

Altman came under fire last fall for calling Democrats godless and warning they would go to hell if they don't repent.